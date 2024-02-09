Bangladesh Foreign Minister Meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

AMN

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Welcoming Dr Mahmud, the President conveyed congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The President expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.

President Droupadi Murmu said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India’s interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow. She further expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation, such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, people to people contacts, among others. The President noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links.

Dr Mahmud arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four day official visit.