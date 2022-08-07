Bangladesh-China sign 4 MoUs & agreements, Wang Yi leaves after meeting PM Hasina

AMN / WEB DESK

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi departed from Bangladesh after wrapping up his short visit of less than 24-hours to the country on Sunday. Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Dhaka early evening on Saturday. He was received at the airport by Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaq. Bangladesh and China signed four agreements/MoUs on the second day of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit on Sunday morning.

Briefing media after the bilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam announced that the two countries signed 4 agreements/MoUs in the field of cooperation on cultural issues, disaster management, educational programs of a Chinese university with Dhaka University on marine science and hand over of 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur.

China has also agreed to enhance the Duty Free access by one percent additional goods from Bangladesh taking the total of duty free items exported to China to 98 percent. This will help the Ready Made Garments in having a greater market in China. The Chinese Foreign Minister assured Bangladesh of its support in the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. China will also start issuing visas and travel permits to the Bangladeshi students soon.

Early in the morning, Chinese Foreign Minister and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting. China thanked Bangladesh for supporting its one-China policy. Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka before departing from Bangladesh.