Bangladesh celebrating historic event of liberation from Pakistan, birth centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh is celebrating the historic event of its liberation from Pakistan and the birth centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This year also marks 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent Rajesh Jha spoke to Professor Anu Muhammad. Professor Muhammad speaks about the emergence of the language movement, its absorption into a bigger struggle for Bangla culture and identity and the present status of the language in the country.

The language movement played a crucial role in the birth of Bangladesh. On the 21st of February, 1952 Pakistani forces killed students protesting against Urdu imposition. The day has since been observed as a tribute to martyrs. Professor Muhammad describes the prevalent sentiment in the country at the time against the imposition of Urdu and the calls for preservation of the Bangla identity.

