Bangladesh arranges special programmes in Kolkata to mark golden jubilee year of liberation of country

AMN/ WEB DESK

In West Bengal the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has arranged special programmes to mark the Centenary Celebrations of Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee yearof the liberation of the country.

An art exhibition on Bangabondhu and Bangladeshwill be inaugurated today by the Information Minister of Bangladesh Dr. HasanMahmud and a special rally will be held tomorrow.

AIR correspondent reports that on 6th of February1972, a million people cheered with enthusiasm as the Prime Minister of newlyliberated Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his Indian counterpart IndiraGandhi held a joint rally on the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

On his first foreign visit to India, BangabondhuSheikh Mujibur Rahman had raised the slogan “Jai Bharat, Jai Bangla”in an emotion-choked speech and expressed his gratitude towards India in makinghis country free.

This year has been marked by the Government ofBangladesh as Mujib Borsho to commemorate his Birth Centenary. Programmes willalso be held in Kolkata as the city had an important role in Bangobondhu’s life.

On this occasion, some awardees of Friends ofBangladesh Liberation War will be felicitated. A commemorative plaque in memoryof two martyred journalists will also be unveiled by the Information Ministerof Bangladesh Dr. Hasan Mahmud.