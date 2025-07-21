Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashes on college field

WEB DESK

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara this afternoon. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the F7 BGI aircraft crashed this afternoon. Fire service confirmed the death of at least one person.

A duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said they received information about the crash on the field of Uttara Milestone College. Three firefighting units were dispatched to the scene immediately.

A senior official at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport also confirmed the incident but did not provide immediate details regarding casualties or the cause of the crash.

Eight units from Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal fire stations took part in the rescue operation.

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed at the site to assist with rescue operations and maintain law and order in the area.

People present near the crash site said the army personnel were seen rescuing the injured students.

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the casualties in a tragic Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crash on the Milestone School and College campus at Diabari in the capital today.

In a message of condolence today, Professor Yunus said, “I express deep shock and sorrow over the casualties in the plane crash.”

The Chief Adviser said the loss caused to the Air Force personnel as well as to the students, guardians, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College in this accident is irreparable.

“This is a moment of profound grief for the nation,” he added.