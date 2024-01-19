Bangalore & Delhi Airports jointly bagged best airport award for the year at “Wings India Awards”

AMN

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has presented the Wings India Awards 2024 at an event held in Hyderabad last evening. Bangalore and Delhi Airports have jointly bagged the best airport award for the year at the 4th edition of “Wings India Awards” in the Civil Aviation Sector.

Vistara bagged the Best Airline of the Year award. The Air India has been recognised for International Connectivity while Alliance Air got recognition for Regional Connectivity. Air India Express was declared a Sustainability Champion. GMR Group has been honoured as the Best Aviation Service Provider while Skyways Air Services for cargo services, Indian Oil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd for Fuel Services, GMR for Aero Academy. Besides these, several other organisations were recognised by the Wings India for their excellence in different categories of civil aviation.