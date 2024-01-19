इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 05:35:47      انڈین آواز
Assam: FIR registered against Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra & its Chief Organiser KB Byju

An FIR was registered against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and its Chief Organiser KB Byju yesterday for allegedly deviating from its permitted route at Jorhat in Assam. Police sources said that the march took a different turn in the town instead of going towards the permitted route which created a chaotic situation.  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will cover 17 districts in Assam. Reacting to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the yatra was only for a particular section of people. He said that people in Assam have faith in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas policy. Yesterday Mr. Gandhi alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma is running the most corrupt government in the country.

