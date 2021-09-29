Ban Adulterated Honey

Supreme Court on 19.04.2021 had sought comments of central and state governments on reports of adulterated honey being marketed in India even in popular brands of renowned companies where some special type of sugar imported from Chine mixed with honey bypasses tests as required by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) as per research done by Centre for Science and environment which further says that only three out of 70 samples of honey being marketed in India could pass internationally accepted by NMR spectroscopy test.

If the report is correct, then it is playing with lives of Indian people, because diabetic people consume consuming honey marketed under popular brand-names of renowned Indian companies, because honey is otherwise considered safe for diabetic people.

Instead of further wasting time litigation-proceedings, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) should adopt internationally accepted NMR spectroscopy test for giving sale-permission for honey in India. Moreover all honey-packs under different brand-names must have on their labels a copy of affidavit by some company-executive wherein 100-percent purity of the product may be guaranteed.

MADHU AGRAWAL