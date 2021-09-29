Ban Adulterated Honey

India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
Supreme Court on 19.04.2021 had sought comments of central and state governments on reports of adulterated honey being marketed in India even in popular brands of renowned companies where some special type of sugar imported from Chine mixed with honey bypasses tests as required by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) as per research done by Centre for Science and environment which further says that only three out of 70 samples of honey being marketed in India could pass internationally accepted by NMR spectroscopy test.

If the report is correct, then it is playing with lives of Indian people, because diabetic people consume consuming honey marketed under popular brand-names of renowned Indian companies, because honey is otherwise considered safe for diabetic people.

Instead of further wasting time litigation-proceedings, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) should adopt internationally accepted NMR spectroscopy test for giving sale-permission for honey in India. Moreover all honey-packs under different brand-names must have on their labels a copy of affidavit by some company-executive wherein 100-percent purity of the product may be guaranteed.

MADHU AGRAWAL

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

