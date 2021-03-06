India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2021 11:38:39      انڈین آواز

Badminton: PV Sindhu storms into Women’s Singles final of Swiss Open 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu has entered the Women’s Singles final of the Swiss Open tournament at Basel. She defeated fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 22-20, 21-10 in semi-final this evening.

In Men’s Singles semi-final, former Champion Kidambi Srikanth lost to top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 13-21, 19-21.

In Men’s Doubles, World No 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the semi-final today. The Indian pair progressed to the last four after defeating Malaysian combine of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

Boxing: Pooja upsets World Champion, 9 Indian pugilists in the finals of Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was India's day as Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani (75kg) stunned Wor ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کی آزادی کے 75 سال کا جشن منانے کے لیے وزیر اعظم کی سربراہی میں اعلیٰ سطح کی قومی کمیٹی تشکیل

WEB DESK حکومت ہند نے بھارت کی آزادی کی پچہتر سال پورے ہونے کی ت ...

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz