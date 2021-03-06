Badminton: PV Sindhu storms into Women’s Singles final of Swiss Open 2021

AMN

Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu has entered the Women’s Singles final of the Swiss Open tournament at Basel. She defeated fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 22-20, 21-10 in semi-final this evening.

In Men’s Singles semi-final, former Champion Kidambi Srikanth lost to top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 13-21, 19-21.

In Men’s Doubles, World No 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the semi-final today. The Indian pair progressed to the last four after defeating Malaysian combine of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.