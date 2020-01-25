FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2020 12:11:06      انڈین آواز
Ad

Badminton; Awadhe Warriors aim to continue winning streak against Sindhu’s Hunters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB/ Lucknow
A badminton treat awaits fans here on Republic Day as the home team, the Awadhe Warriors is all set to take on former champions Hyderabad Hunters on the second day of the Lucknow leg of the PBL to be held at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy.

With the hosts starting their campaign on a high, home fans will be hoping to cheer the blue brigade to victory against PV Sindhu’s Hunters.

The Awadhe Warriors has certainly looked like a robust and well-knit team ready for battle. It wasn’t an easy start for them in Chennai with the confident North Eastern Warriors nearly dashing their hopes. But World No. 46 Subhankar Dey’s poise and determination titled the match in their favour as they went on to record a narrow 4-3 win in an enthralling tie.

Awadhe has also been bolstered by the return of former World No. 1 Christinna Pedersen, who also has two Olympic medals on her resume. Displaying her trademark tenacity and stamina, the Danish star pulled off a gritty three-game win in partnership with Sung Ji Hyun and is hungry for more.

“I always love playing here in India and especially at PBL where I have so many fond memories. It has been a great start for the team and we hope to continue the momentum,” said Pedersen.

In a tale of contrasting fortunes, the Hyderabad team could not get off to a winning start despite the presence of the reigning world champion PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sikki Reddy. While the Rio Olympic silver medallist did not put a foot wrong in her commanding win over young Gayatri Gopichand of the high-flying Chennai Superstarz, the Hunters failed to bag a win in all the other disciplines.

Irrespective of the outcome in their solitary match so far in the fifth edition of the PBL, there were a few positives. Priyanshu Rajawat was a revelation against Lakshya Sen in an exhilarating face-off between two rising stars and Sindhu is looking forward to build on these as they aim for their maiden win in this season.

“After a couple of pretty good training sessions, we are upbeat despite the loss in our first match. There were quite a few encouraging performances which we hope to convert into wins. This is a new leg and we are looking forward to put in our best efforts,” said the World No. 6.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Women challenge for Tokyo berth ends

HSB/ New Delhi India's women paddlers yet again faltered to deceive in the first playoff match as France defea ...

Tennis : Prajnesh gets direct entry in the main draw of TATA OPEN Maharashtra

HSB/ Pune Country's no 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran became the first Indian player in the third edition to make cut ...

Badminton; Awadhe Warriors aim to continue winning streak against Sindhu’s Hunters

HSB/ Lucknow A badminton treat awaits fans here on Republic Day as the home team, the Awadhe Warriors is all s ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!