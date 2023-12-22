Australian govt to send 11 military personnel to protect cargo shipping in Red Sea

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles yesterday said that his government will send 11 military personnel to support Operation Prosperity Guardian, a US-led mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea.

He also said that they will not send a warship or plane, as their military needs to remain focused on the Asia-Pacific region. These military personnel would be sent in January to Operation headquarters in Bahrain, where five Australians are already posted.

Earlier this week, the United States announced that several nations are creating a task force named Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect commercial ships from the attacks of the Iran-backed Houthis, using drones and ballistic missiles.