इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 03:18:39      انڈین آواز

Northern Gaza left without a functional hospital due to lack of fuel, staff & supplies: WHO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization yesterday said that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to lack of fuel, staff and supplies. According to WHO representative in Gaza Richard Peeperkorn, only nine out of 36 health facilities were partially functional in the whole of Gaza. All these facilities are concentrated in the enclave’s south.

Al-Ahli Hospital was the only facility in northern Gaza where injured individuals could receive surgery until two days ago, and it was overwhelming with patients in need of urgent care. But it is now minimally functional; still treating patients but not admitting new ones. About 10 staffers, all junior doctors and nurses, continue to provide basic first aid, pain management and wound care with scant resources, Mr. Peeperkorn said. While reiterating the WHO’s call for a humanitarian ceasefire, he added that all these patients cannot move, and need to be transferred urgently to have a chance to survive. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart