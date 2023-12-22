Northern Gaza left without a functional hospital due to lack of fuel, staff & supplies: WHO

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization yesterday said that northern Gaza has been left without a functional hospital due to lack of fuel, staff and supplies. According to WHO representative in Gaza Richard Peeperkorn, only nine out of 36 health facilities were partially functional in the whole of Gaza. All these facilities are concentrated in the enclave’s south.

Al-Ahli Hospital was the only facility in northern Gaza where injured individuals could receive surgery until two days ago, and it was overwhelming with patients in need of urgent care. But it is now minimally functional; still treating patients but not admitting new ones. About 10 staffers, all junior doctors and nurses, continue to provide basic first aid, pain management and wound care with scant resources, Mr. Peeperkorn said. While reiterating the WHO’s call for a humanitarian ceasefire, he added that all these patients cannot move, and need to be transferred urgently to have a chance to survive.