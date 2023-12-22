इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 03:18:32      انڈین آواز

Biden administration preparing to ease restrictions on some weapons sale to Saudi Arabia, says US officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.S. officials yesterday stated that the Biden administration is preparing to ease the restrictions on some weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. According to officials, Saudi Arabia has pressed U.S. lawmakers and presidential aides to ease the ban on sales of offensive weapons, as Saudi wants to strengthen its southern border with Yemen in case of future clashes. 

In addition, representatives of Riyadh indicated that they need to be prepared for a possible escalation in the West Asia region, as the Israel-Gaza war rages.

The time period when restrictions on arms supplies can be relaxed has not yet been determined.

By far Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of American arms. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed the ban two years ago amid concerns that U.S. weapons were being used against civilians in Yemen. Saudi Arabia’s requests come as threats from militia groups are rising. Just south of Saudi Arabia, the Houthis in Yemen have started a fierce offensive that has interrupted international trade by firing missiles and drones at commercial ships in the Red Sea

