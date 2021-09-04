Australia secures extra 4 mn doses of Pfizer vaccine from UK in swap deal

Australia says, it has secured an extra four million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the UK in a swap deal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the extra vaccines would help his country come out of its lockdowns sooner.

About half of Australia’s population is currently in lockdown due to outbreaks in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Under the deal, Australia will send the same amount of doses back to the UK later in the year. Mr. Morrison said, the Pfizer doses would leave for Australia tomorrow.