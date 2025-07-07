US: Texas Flash Floods Claim 80 Lives, Including 28 Children — Search Continues

U.S. Declares Federal Emergency as Hill Country Reels Under Devastation

Texas, July 7 – The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in Texas has risen to 80, with at least 28 children among the dead, according to state authorities. The deluge, triggered by torrential rains on Friday, has left communities across the Texas Hill Country reeling — particularly Kerr County, which suffered the brunt of the devastation.

Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed that 68 bodies have been recovered in Kerr County alone. Among the dead is Richard ‘Dick’ Eastland, co-owner and director of Camp Mystic, a popular summer retreat on the Guadalupe River, where rising waters swept through the site. Authorities continue to search for 11 missing girls and a camp counsellor, feared lost during the storm’s peak.

In other counties, casualties include five deaths in Travis County, three in Burnet, two in Kendall, and one each in Tom Green and Williamson counties.

Despite worsening weather, rescue operations are ongoing, aided by the U.S. Coast Guard and state agencies. So far, more than 850 people have been rescued, but officials remain uncertain how many are still missing across the affected regions.

The National Weather Service has issued new flood watches, warning of up to 10 inches of additional rainfall, which could complicate already difficult search and recovery efforts.

In response to the disaster, President Donald Trump signed a federal disaster declaration for Kerr County, enabling immediate deployment of federal assistance. Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed continued support:

“We will not stop until every missing person is found. Our state stands with these families in their darkest hour.”

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the U.S., with growing calls for improved early-warning systems and better floodplain management in vulnerable regions. As rescue teams battle time and terrain, the region prepares for more rain — and potentially more heartbreak.