Australia proposes to overhaul environment laws & set up new nature protection agency

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has said today that the government will overhaul its environment laws and set up a new nature protection agency. She said that the independent Environment Protection Agency (EPA) will be responsible for all project assessments and decisions. Ms. Plibersek said, the proposed changes will also cut red tape and streamlining the project assessment process.The move comes more than two years after an independent review found Australia’s environment laws were outdated and required fundamental reform.