Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru Police arrest wife from Gurgaon, her mother from Allahabad

Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested wife and mother in law of Atul Subhash who died by suicide alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives

A senior police officer said Sunday that while Atul’s wife Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram and her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were held from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a case related to abetment of suicide. Another police officer confirmed that the accused were produced before court and were sent to judicial custody.

In the initial FIR, the police have booked the accused under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act with a common intention). They have also been accused of demanding Rs 3 crore to withdraw cases against Atul and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son.

The arrests come after Bengaluru Police decided to seek help from their Uttar Pradesh counterpart to trace the accused in the case. Nisha and Anurag fled their Jaunpur home late Wednesday, as per reports. The Bengaluru Police had also pasted a notice on the wall of Nisha’s residence in Jaunpur after they found that the house was locked.

Atul Subhash, a resident of Munnekollal, was found dead inside his apartment on Monday, following which, his brother Bikas Kumar had filed a complaint against Subhash’s wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania.

The four accused had applied for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court. The arrests on Saturday were made while the bail plea is yet to be heard.

The 34-year old narrated his ordeal in a 24-page note and had also posted an 81-minute video with a board on his neck that had ‘Justice is Due’ written on it, according to the police. He had also alleged that a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh favouring his in-laws had been charged with corruption.

Hailing from UP, Subhash was a deputy general manager at an automobile firm in Bengaluru. He got married to Nikita, a software professional, in 2019. They later separated. He was facing nine cases under several charges, including murder, dowry harassment, unnatural sex etc. His parents were also named as accused in some of the cases.