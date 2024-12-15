Home Minister Amit Shah presents ‘President’s Colour’ to Chhattisgarh Police; Appeals Maoists to give up arms

AMN / Raipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today appealed to the Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream of society. Addressing the event of the presentation of the prestigious President’s Colour to Chhattisgarh Police in Raipur, Mr Shah said that the Chhattisgarh Police is carrying out the anti-naxal campaign with full bravery and dedication to fulfil the resolve of the Central Government to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free before 31st March, 2026.

He appealed to the Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream of society. He said that the Chhattisgarh government has prepared a very good surrender policy and will give the surrendered Maoists a good package. The Union Home Minister said that the President’s Nishan given to the Chhattisgarh Police is a symbol of its service, renunciation and sacrifice. On this occasion, the Home Minister presented the prestigious President’s Colour to Chhattisgarh Police and also inspected the parade.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present on this occasion. During the ceremony, various contingents of the Chhattisgarh Police performed an attractive march past. During his Chhattisgarh visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics this evening in Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of Bastar. He will also interact with surrendered Maoists.