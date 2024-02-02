ASSOCHAM, FICCI praise Interim Budget

ASSOCHAM President Ajay Singh has said that the interim Budget focuses on the larger goal of creating a developed economy by 2047. Mr. Singh said the budget focuses on infrastructure, Railway corridor,s and clean energy.

FICCI today said that the strong growth momentum and formalisation of the economy with the fiscal deficit for the financial year 2024-25 projected at 5.1 percent stands out in the Interim budget. Talking to the media, FICCI past President Subhrakant Panda lauded the Finance Minister for the strong and confident articulation of the government’s achievements and the resolve for inclusive development.