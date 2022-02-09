Assembly Polls: Polling on 58 seats to be held on 10th Feb in UP

AMN / WEB DESK

Campaigning for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh ended this evening. Polling on 58 seats for this phase will be held on 10th February. The state is going for polls in 7 phases from 10 February to 7th March.

Cacophony of the campaign ended last evening on the 58 seats of 11 districts of state where polling is in first phase of elections. Out of these 58, nine seats are reserved for scheduled castes. These 11 districts are Meerut, Ghaziabad Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Mathura, Shamli, Aligarh, and Bulandshahar. A total of 623 candidates are in fray for this phase of elections which will decide the political destiny of 9 ministers of state government also. It includes sugarcane minister Suresh Rana from thana Bhawan, Kapil Dev Agrawal from Muzaffarnagar, Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapura, Atul Garg from and Shrikant Sharma from Mathura city, and Lakshmi Narayana Chaudhari from Chata constituency. Out of the 58 seats which will go for poll on 10th February, BJP bagged 53 last time while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan samaj party got two seats each and one seat went to Rashtriya Lok Dal.