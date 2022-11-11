Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh to be held tomorrow

AMN

Voting for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held tomorrow. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray for 68 Assembly seats. Polling, will start at 8 AM, and end at 5 in the evening.

The BJP and Congress are contesting all 68 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates in 67 constituencies. CPI(M) is contesting on 11 seats, BSP 53, CPI on 1, and others on 45. Chief Electoral Officer, Manish Garg, said 157 all women polling stations have been set up in the state where polling officers, staff, and security personnel will be women.