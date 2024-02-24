Assam government repeals Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act

AMN / GUWAHATI

The Assam government has decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held in Guwahati last night.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah informed that the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act 1935 – on the basis of which 94 Muslim registrars have even now been doing the registration and divorce of Muslim marriages in the state has been repealed. He said that after this Muslim marriage registration or divorce registration cannot happen through the Act. The Assam government is to provide one time compensation of two lakh rupees to the Muslim Marriage Registration for their rehabilitation.