Assam CM lays foundation stone of Indo-Israeli Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation

WEB DESK

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today laid the foundation stone of Indo-Israeli Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation near Guwahati in presence of Israeli Ambassador Dr. Ron Malka.

The Rs. 10.33-crore project is expected to bolster the agricultural activities in the state by providing exposure to latest Israeli technologies.

Expressing hope that the Centre of Excellence would provide a major boost to agricultural and horticultural production in Assam, the Chief Minister said that it would be a value addition to the government’s efforts to double farmers’ income.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Malka underlined the close bond of friendship between India and Israel in the recent years and said that India and Israel is a perfect match where both countries complement each other.

He said, even in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, both India and Israel fought together.