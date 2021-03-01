Assam: BJP and AGP leaders hold talks ahead of elections

AMN / GUWAHATI

The BJP and Asom Gana Parishad leaders held an important meeting in Guwahati. Several senior leaders including state BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora have attended the meeting. It is learnt that seat sharing issue is the main agenda of the meeting.

Both the parties would continue their alliance in the upcoming assembly election. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Assam in a 2 day visit. She is taking part in various party events at Lakhimpur district today.