‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
Assam: BJP and AGP leaders hold talks ahead of elections

AMN / GUWAHATI

The BJP and Asom Gana Parishad leaders held an important meeting in Guwahati. Several senior leaders including state BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora have attended the meeting. It is learnt that seat sharing issue is the main agenda of the meeting.

Both the parties would continue their alliance in the upcoming assembly election. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Assam in a 2 day visit. She is taking part in various party events at Lakhimpur district today.

SPORTS

Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming in collaboration with IIT Bombay

AMN / WEB DESK Government has decided to form Centre of Excellence in gaming and other related areas in col ...

Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB Dusseldorf, 28 February Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germ ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

