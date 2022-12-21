Asian shares ends mixed; Japanese Yen hit its biggest one-day gain against dollar in 24 years

AMN/ WEB DESK

Asian shares today ended mixed. Report that Bank of Japan loosen its tight control over government bond yields, supported indices. Amid the reports, the yen hit its biggest one-day gain against the dollar in 24 years.

Singapore’s Straits Times index closed marginally up by 0.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3 percent. On the other hand, Japan’s NIKKEI-225 declined 0.7 percent while China’s Shanghai Composite index and South Korea’s KOSPI, both slipped 0.2 percent.

European shares were up in intra-day trade. France’s CAC rose 0.7 percent, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8 percent and Germany’s DAX climbed one percent.