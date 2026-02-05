Asian Rifle and Pistol Championship: Olympian Esha Singh clinches gold in 10m pistol event

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 12:33 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Olympian Esha Singh clinched a gold medal in the final of women’s individual 10m air pistol event at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi on the opening day of Asian Rifle and Pistol Championship. 21 year old Esha came from behind to score 239.8 in the final and claimed her second individual senior Asian Championship gold. She overcame challenges from two Chinese Taipei shooters — Cheng Yen-Ching who bagged silver with score of 235.4 and Yu Ai-Wen who won bronze with score of 217.7. The trio of Esha, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, and Suruchi Singh, went on to win the gold in Women’s Team 10m air pistol event with a combined total of 1,726. Vietnam claimed Silver and Chinese Taipei clinched bronze in the event.

On the other hand, world champion Samrat Rana settled for bronze in the final of Men’s individual 10m air pistol event.