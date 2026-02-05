The Indian Awaaz

Badminton Asia Team Championships: India begins campaign on a winning note

Feb 5, 2026

In Badminton, India began their campaign at the Asia Team Championships on a dominant note at Qingdao in China today, with the Women’s team sweeping past Myanmar 5-Nil in their opening Group Y tie while the Men’s team edged past Singapore 3-2 in their Group C tie.

In Women’s event, taking the court first, Tanvi Sharma took just 32 minutes to beat Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16 before Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj defeated Eaint Chit Phoo 21-12 21-6 in the second Women’s singles match to take a 2-Nil lead.

Malvika Bansod then sealed the tie for India as she got the better of Lin Lin Htet 21-19, 21-12 in the third singles. The Indians continued their domination in Doubles as well winning both the matches in straight games. The pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Su Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar 21-15 21-16 before Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand got past the combination of Htet and Phoo 21-8 21-6.

In Men’s category, Lakshya Sen started off with a loss against Loh Kean Yew, 16-21, 21-19, 16-21. Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo, 21-10,21-8 to level things. Ayush Shetty gave them the lead by defeating Jia Heng Jason Teh, 21-17, 21-15. But things got tighter when pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek lost to Nge Joo Jie and Donovan Willard Wee 21-8,21-23, 20-22 making the score 2-2. But to India’s relief, Kidambi Srikanth dominated with a win against Jia Wei Joel Koh, 21-15, 21-16 and sealed the victory. 

