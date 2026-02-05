The Indian Awaaz

U-19 Cricket WC: India enter final beating Afghanistan by seven wickets

Feb 5, 2026

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 12:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

U-19 Cricket WC: India enter final beating Afghanistan by seven wickets

 
In Cricket, India entered the finals of the Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup, defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semifinal match at Harare in Zimbabwe today. India achieved the target of 311 runs in 41.1 overs with the loss of three wickets. Among Men in Blue, Aaron George scored 115 runs off 104 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 68 off 33 deliveries and skipper Ayush Mhatre added a valuable 62 runs off 59 balls. For Afghanistan, Nooristani Omarzai took two wickets while Wahidullah Zadran got one wicket.
Earlier, electing to bat first, Afghanistan posted 310 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Faisal Shinozada, with 110 runs off 93 balls was the top scorer, followed by Uzairullah Niazai who scored 101 runs off 86 balls. For India Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan scalped two wickets each.
Aaron George was declared player of the match.

India will now lock horns with England in the Summit Clash on Friday. England had defeated defending champion Australia by 27-runs in the first semifinal at Bulawayo.

The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Men in Blue are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having lifted the trophy a record five times – in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022 – with Australia next best on four titles.

