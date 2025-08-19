Asian markets show mixed trend

Asian stock markets displayed mixed trend today. Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose over 0.6 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi Index lost over 0.8 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index decreased more than 0.2 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index marginally down by 0.02 per cent. Major European indices were trading in positive territory today. France CAC gained 0.8 percent, London’s FTSE 100 was trading at 0.3 per cent up, and Germany’s DAX added over 0.2 per cent, when reports last came in.

