Asian Markets Mixed: Nikkei, Kospi Edge Up; Shanghai, Hang Seng Decline

Major Asian stock markets displayed a mixed trend today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index added over 0.2 per cent, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index closed nearly flat with positive bias. On the other side, the Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 1.7 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped around 1.3 per cent.

Among major European indices, France’s CAC 40 added over half a per cent, while London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX both were trading nearly flat when reports last came in.