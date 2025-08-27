Zimbabwe Vice President Highlights Strong India-Africa Ties at CII Business Conclave

AMN

Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga has said that Africa and India share a great historical relationship and are focused on partnerships which put emphasis on technology, innovation, diversification and infrastructural development. Addressing the CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi today, Dr Chiwenga said, Zimbabwe is open for business.

He said, value creation has been focused on its core to create long-term partnerships that focus on economic and social upliftment for both India and Africa, driving innovation, socialisation and diversification.

In his address, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, the Indian-African collaboration is also helpful in skill development and generating employment opportunities in both countries. He said, digital transformation has become extremely essential with the setting up of various digital centres in both regions, boosting technology upliftment and advancement along with digital literacy.