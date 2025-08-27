Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Zimbabwe Vice President Highlights Strong India-Africa Ties at CII Business Conclave

Aug 27, 2025
Zimbabwe Vice President Highlights Strong India-Africa Ties at CII Business Conclave

AMN

Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga has said that Africa and India share a great historical relationship and are focused on partnerships which put emphasis on technology, innovation, diversification and infrastructural development. Addressing the CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi today, Dr Chiwenga said, Zimbabwe is open for business.

He said, value creation has been focused on its core to create long-term partnerships that focus on economic and social upliftment for both India and Africa, driving innovation, socialisation and diversification. 

In his address, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, the Indian-African collaboration is also helpful in skill development and generating employment opportunities in both countries. He said, digital transformation has become extremely essential with the setting up of various digital centres in both regions, boosting technology upliftment and advancement along with digital literacy.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Mixed: Nikkei, Kospi Edge Up; Shanghai, Hang Seng Decline

Aug 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CBIC urges people to avoid speculation on GST rates

Aug 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Cabinet Clears Restructured PM SVANidhi Scheme, Extends Lending Till 2030

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

27 August 2025 8:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

27 August 2025 8:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Northern Railway Cancels 45 Trains, Short-Terminates 25 Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

27 August 2025 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

27 August 2025 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!