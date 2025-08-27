Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CBIC urges people to avoid speculation on GST rates

Aug 27, 2025

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has urged people to avoid speculation on GST rates. In a social media post, CBIC said that decisions in this regard are taken collectively by the GST Council, which comprises the Centre and States. It said that premature speculation gives rise to baseless rumours and may cause volatility in the markets. CBIC also advised all stakeholders to kindly await the official announcements, which will be made after the GST Council meeting scheduled on the 3rd and 4th of September this year. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Zimbabwe Vice President Highlights Strong India-Africa Ties at CII Business Conclave

Aug 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Mixed: Nikkei, Kospi Edge Up; Shanghai, Hang Seng Decline

Aug 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Cabinet Clears Restructured PM SVANidhi Scheme, Extends Lending Till 2030

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

27 August 2025 8:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

27 August 2025 8:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Northern Railway Cancels 45 Trains, Short-Terminates 25 Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

27 August 2025 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

27 August 2025 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!