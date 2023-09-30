इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 06:17:09      انڈین آواز

Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bag Gold medal in Mixed Doubles Tennis

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India has secured 35 medals- nine gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze so far

In Asian Games 2023, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale made the country proud by winning gold in the Tennis, Mixed Doubles Final against En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang of Chinese Taipei at Hangzhou in China today. With this gold India has secured 35 medals- nine gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze. The country currently stands at the 5th position on the scoreboard.

Earlier, India’s ace shooters, Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol helped increase the country’s medal tally by securing the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final. The pair played against China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin who won by two points after six rounds of a white knuckler match. Indian golfer, Aditi Ashok, finished at the top position in the third round of women’s golf today. There is a major chance of the country turning it’s kismet around in golf. The next and the final round is listed for tomorrow morning.

In Women’s Boxing, India’s top fighter, Lovlina Borghain swiftly beat Suyeon Seong of South Korea in all the five rounds of the 75kg Women’s Boxing Quarterfinal. She will move on to the Semi final now. Borghain also successfully gained a place at the Summer Olympics in Paris next year. Moreover, Preeti Pawar of India won against Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan by 4-1, thereby qualifying for the semifinals. This assures India of a medal in the 54kg category at Hangzhou. Through this win, Pawar has also secured a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Kurash, India’s Pincky Balhara was defeated in the quarterfinal against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Elmurodova, ending her tenure at the Asian Games. In another major disappointment, Manika Batra lost the Table Tennis Women’s Singles Quarterfinal to China’s Yidi Wang by 2-4. The Arjuna awardee was viewed as a top contender for a medal in the Asian Games. She put up a brave fight but is out of the championship now.

In Men’s Doubles Table Tennis, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost in the Quarterfinals against South Korea. In a close match, the fifth round sealed the fate for our youngsters, leaving them without a medal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart