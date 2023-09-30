Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bag Gold medal in Mixed Doubles Tennis

India has secured 35 medals- nine gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze so far

In Asian Games 2023, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale made the country proud by winning gold in the Tennis, Mixed Doubles Final against En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang of Chinese Taipei at Hangzhou in China today. With this gold India has secured 35 medals- nine gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze. The country currently stands at the 5th position on the scoreboard.

Earlier, India’s ace shooters, Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol helped increase the country’s medal tally by securing the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final. The pair played against China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin who won by two points after six rounds of a white knuckler match. Indian golfer, Aditi Ashok, finished at the top position in the third round of women’s golf today. There is a major chance of the country turning it’s kismet around in golf. The next and the final round is listed for tomorrow morning.



In Women’s Boxing, India’s top fighter, Lovlina Borghain swiftly beat Suyeon Seong of South Korea in all the five rounds of the 75kg Women’s Boxing Quarterfinal. She will move on to the Semi final now. Borghain also successfully gained a place at the Summer Olympics in Paris next year. Moreover, Preeti Pawar of India won against Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan by 4-1, thereby qualifying for the semifinals. This assures India of a medal in the 54kg category at Hangzhou. Through this win, Pawar has also secured a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Kurash, India’s Pincky Balhara was defeated in the quarterfinal against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Elmurodova, ending her tenure at the Asian Games. In another major disappointment, Manika Batra lost the Table Tennis Women’s Singles Quarterfinal to China’s Yidi Wang by 2-4. The Arjuna awardee was viewed as a top contender for a medal in the Asian Games. She put up a brave fight but is out of the championship now.

In Men’s Doubles Table Tennis, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost in the Quarterfinals against South Korea. In a close match, the fifth round sealed the fate for our youngsters, leaving them without a medal.