इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2023 11:49:19      انڈین آواز

Asian Games: India’s medals tally reaches 86; 21 Gold, 32 Silver and 33 Bronze

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / HSB

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, India amassed a total of historic 86 medals, including 21 gold, 32 silver, and 33 bronze. India is currently in fourth place in the medal tally. This is India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games surpassing the previous best of 70 medals at the 18th edition Asian Games in Jakarta.
 
In Archery, Indian men’s compound archery team beat South Korea by a score of  235-230  to win gold. Earlier the trio of Jyoti, Parneet, and Aditi secured Gold in the women’s team compound event prevailing over Chinese Taipei with a scoreline of 230-228.
   
In Squash, Indian mixed doubles pair Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the gold medal after defeating the Malaysian pair. Saurav Ghosal settles with a silver against Eain Yow NG of Malaysia in the men’s individual match.
 
In Kabaddi, Indian men’s Team beat Japan by 56-28 in Group A match. India will now proceed to the semifinals.
 
In Wrestling, Mansi in the 57kg category displayed sheer determination, securing victory against Bark Jeongae from South Korea by 2-0. Antim Panghal defeated Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa of Mongolia by points 3-1 in the women’s 53kg to win bronze.
   
In Badminton, Indian shuttler H.S. Pranoy breezed past Malaysia’s Lee Zii Zia to enter the semifinals. The Indian duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo of Singapore to reach to semifinals of men’s Doubles. They will face Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Sooh Wooi Yik in the semifinal.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the outstanding performance of Indian players in the Asian Games. In a series of social media posts, he congratulated the players for their flawless performance which has made our nation incredibly proud.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart