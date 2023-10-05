Asian Games: India’s medals tally reaches 86; 21 Gold, 32 Silver and 33 Bronze

AMN / HSB

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, India amassed a total of historic 86 medals, including 21 gold, 32 silver, and 33 bronze. India is currently in fourth place in the medal tally. This is India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games surpassing the previous best of 70 medals at the 18th edition Asian Games in Jakarta.



In Archery, Indian men’s compound archery team beat South Korea by a score of 235-230 to win gold. Earlier the trio of Jyoti, Parneet, and Aditi secured Gold in the women’s team compound event prevailing over Chinese Taipei with a scoreline of 230-228.



In Squash, Indian mixed doubles pair Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the gold medal after defeating the Malaysian pair. Saurav Ghosal settles with a silver against Eain Yow NG of Malaysia in the men’s individual match.



In Kabaddi, Indian men’s Team beat Japan by 56-28 in Group A match. India will now proceed to the semifinals.



In Wrestling, Mansi in the 57kg category displayed sheer determination, securing victory against Bark Jeongae from South Korea by 2-0. Antim Panghal defeated Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa of Mongolia by points 3-1 in the women’s 53kg to win bronze.



In Badminton, Indian shuttler H.S. Pranoy breezed past Malaysia’s Lee Zii Zia to enter the semifinals. The Indian duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo of Singapore to reach to semifinals of men’s Doubles. They will face Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Sooh Wooi Yik in the semifinal.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the outstanding performance of Indian players in the Asian Games. In a series of social media posts, he congratulated the players for their flawless performance which has made our nation incredibly proud.