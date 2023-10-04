Asian Games: India bags 71 medals; Lovlina Borgohain and Neeraj Chopra to play for gold

At Hanghzou Asian Games in China, Indian duo Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale won gold for India in Archery. They defeated Republic of Korea in Compound Mixed Team final by a scoreline of 159-158. Earlier, Ram Babu and Manju Rani opened country’s medal account on eleventh day clinching bronze medal in the 35km mixed relay race walk. They clocked the timing of 5:52.14. With this country’s overall medal tally has now reached its best ever 71, comprising 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze. India currently holds fourth position in the overall medal table behind China, Japan and Republic of Korea.



In Squash mixed doubles, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh progressed to the final with a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, in badminton PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy stormed into their respective singles quarterfinals. Sindhu defeated Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma in the round of 16, while Prannoy outplayed Kazakhstan’s Dimitriy Panarin.



Later today, India’s Neeraj Chopra will step out to defend his men’s javelin throw crown. Olympic medal winner pugilist Lovlina Borgohain will also be punching for gold in the women’s 75kg category against China’s Li Qian. In other athletics events of the day, the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will also be in the medal hunt. Avinash Sable will run the men’s 5000m.



The Indian men’s hockey team will be playing the semi-finals against the Republic of Korea. Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Bridge, Chess, Diving, Hockey and Equestrian would be the other events where India would have high hopes for the medal today.



Yesterday, two gold medals came in Athletics, while Annu Rani got the place at the centre of the podium in women’s javelin throw, Parul Chaudhary emerged victorious in the women’s 5000 metre race. In Canoeing, the duo of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam won a momentous bronze in the men’s 1000m event. This was the second canoe medal of the country in Asian Games history after 1994.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that India achieved its Best Ever Performance at any edition of the Asian Games. In a social media post, Mr Thakur said, talented athletes from various sports disciplines have made this historic moment possible, with five more days to go before the curtain falls on this edition.

In 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India had got 70 medals. Till now, in the Hangzhou Asian Games India has won 71 games. The 19th Asian Games will conclude on Sunday.