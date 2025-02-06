Asian-European Major Indices End in positive territory

Major Asian indices ended in positive territory today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged over 1.4 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose over 1.2 percent, South Korea’s Kospi increased over one percent, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.6 percent, and Singapore’s Straits Times index gained almost 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, all major European indices were trading with gains. London’s FTSE was also trading over 1.1 percent up, and France’s CAC, as well as Germany’s DAX, were trading over 0.6 percent up each when reports last came in.

