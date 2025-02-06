Final Trade Feb 06: Sensex Dips 213 Pts, Nifty at 23,603 ahead of RBI Policy

BIZ NAMA https://biznama.com/

Benchmark domestic equity indices today logged losses. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dipped 213 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 78,058. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 93 points, or almost 0.4 percent, to settle at 23,603. In the broader market indices at BSE, the Mid-Cap index shed over 0.8 percent while the Small-Cap index ended flat. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting outcome scheduled for tomorrow.

The BSE Sensex shed as much as 213.12 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 78,058.16. The index traded in the range of 78,551.66-77,843.99 on the day. Mirroring the Sensex, the NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 92.95 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,603.35.

The Nifty50 recorded a day’s high of 23,773.55, while the day’s low was 23,556.25.

30 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended in the red, dragged down by Trent, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, and Titan, which fell up to 8.39 per cent. Cipla, Adani Ports, Infosys, and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among the constituent stocks of Nifty50 that managed to settle in the green with gains of up to 2.51 per cent.

Broader markets also mirrored benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 ending down by 1.26 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices on the NSE settled on a mixed note on Thursday. Nifty Auto, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Realty, and Financial Services indices incurred losses, extending up to 2.19 per cent. Whereas, Nifty Bank, IT, Pharma, Private Bank, and Healthcare indices managed to eke out gains of up to 0.64 per cent.