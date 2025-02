In the Forex market, the rupee today depreciated by 11 paise to settle at a record low of 87 rupees and 57 paise against the US dollar as rising odds of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy meeting tomorrow pressurised the rupee. The dollar index, which indicates the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six other leading currencies, is trading at 107.95 in intraday trade.

