AMN

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today surrendered at Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail. The apex court had last week canceled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the violence case and asked him to surrender within a week.

Son of Union Minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, Ashish is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021. Ashish surrendered in court a day ahead of the expiry of his bail term.