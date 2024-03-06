FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2024 03:37:19      انڈین آواز

ASEAN, Australia call for ‘immediate and durable’ ceasefire in Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Terming the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory as “dire”. Southeast Asian and Australian leaders on Wednesday called for a quick and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“We urge for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire,” said the leaders of 11 nations — including Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia — after days of diplomatic wrangling over the text.

The deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip was a topic of fierce debate as leaders from the 10-nation ASEAN bloc convened in Melbourne for a three-day summit with their Australian counterparts.

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around the corner, the United States and a growing list of nations have been stepping up efforts to secure some kind of pause in fighting.

“We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs,” ASEAN and Australia said.

“We call for rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea.”

The group also backed the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, despite Australia pausing the group’s funding over allegations some of its staff were members of armed militant Islamist groups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart