Army Red Team wins 72nd Inter Services Volleyball Championship 2022-23

AMN

The Army Red Team has won the 72nd Inter Services Volleyball Championship 2022-23. The Army Red team emerged victorious with a set score of 3-1. The closing ceremony of the Championship was organised at Eagles Indoor Volleyball Stadium in Secunderabad last evening.

Two teams of Indian Army, Red and Green besides one team each of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force participated in the event. The event provided an opportunity to outstanding sportsmen for getting selected to the Services Volleyball team.Telangana and Andhra Sub Area officiating GoC, Brigadier K Somashankar presented the trophy.