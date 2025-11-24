Army pledges full support to EC for free, fair polls in Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Sunday said the Army will extend “full cooperation” to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a free, fair and peaceful national election.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Day event at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment, he said, “Our country is heading toward an election, and in that election we will properly support the government. We will assist the Election Commission so that a fair and peaceful election can be held. The Army remains committed to maintaining law and order in the country.”

He added that the Army would continue working for national interests and follow the ideals of freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that conducting a “free, fair and acceptable election” is the EC’s sole responsibility. Speaking at a workshop organised by the Asian Network for Free Elections on Sunday, he said the key to a proper election is rule of law.

“No matter how many challenges come, we will uphold the promise we made to the public to conduct a transparent and acceptable election,” the CEC said.

He added, “The government is committed to a fair election. Political parties also say they want one. This is an added advantage for us.”

Emphasising transparency, he said, “Observers and journalists will be our CC cameras. We are all working together to conduct a free, fair and participatory election.”

On the upcoming referendum, the CEC said voters will answer ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to four questions, and that the Referendum Law will be enacted next week. Calling it a “new challenge”, he said the law will specify the procedure.

He also said the EC is working to ease IT-supported postal voting for expatriates. On digital threats, the CEC warned, “Technological advancement is both a blessing and a curse… Miscreants can use advanced technology, including AI, to create chaos in the electoral process. This is a major headache for us.”