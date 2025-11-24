Bangladesh: Verdict in land graft cases against Hasina, family on Nov 27

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Dhaka court has fixed November 27 for verdicts in three corruption cases against former PM Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy over alleged irregular land allocations in Dhaka’s Purbachal New City project.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun set the date Sunday (November 23) after completing arguments in the case against Hasina and 12 others. Joy and Putul have also been asked to place their defence in two related cases the same day.



Bangladesh’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) prosecutor Abul Kalam Azad said the judge questioned investigation officer Afnan Jannat Keya on November 17 before fixing the schedule. Former Rajuk member Khurshid Alam, the only accused to surrender and the only one in custody, appeared in court and said he would not produce defence witnesses, reiterating his innocence.

Charges in six cases against Hasina and members of Sheikh Rehana’s family were framed on July 31, following ACC complaints last January alleging that they illegally obtained six 10-katha plots in Sector 27’s diplomatic zone. Charge sheets were submitted on March 25, and 29 accused were indicted and declared absconders.

Separately, Special Judge Court-4 set November 25 for closing arguments in another ACC case against Rehana and 17 others over a 30-katha Purbachal plot, ACC prosecutor Tariqul Islam said. Trials also continue against Rehana’s children Radwan Mujib Siddique and Azmina Siddique, though a scheduled hearing in Azmina’s case did not proceed. Khurshid Alam was also produced from jail for these hearings.

The ACC began probing the allocations on December 26 last year, later filing charges accusing Hasina, her son Joy, daughter Putul, Hasina’s sister Rehana, Rehana’s daughters UK MP Tulip Siddique, Azmina, and son Radwan of abusing state power to secure 60 kathas of land through procedural irregularities.