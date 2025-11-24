PM Modi Meets Several World Leaders at G20 Summit in Johannesburg

AMN / NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday. Mr Modi met Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Netherlands’ PM Dick Schoof and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

With Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Mr Modi discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. Prime Minister Modi said in a social media post that they are also looking to enhance trade ties between India and Japan. He added that a strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet.

After meeting Mr Dick Schoof, Mr Modi said, the bilateral partnership between India and Netherlands is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. He said they will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.

On his meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Mr Modi said, India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. He added that the partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress.

Mr Modi also met Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Summit.