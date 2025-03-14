Armed robbers loot Peoples bus service staff in Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Armed robbers in Pakistan looted 1.15 million rupees in cash from the staff of the Peoples’ Bus Service in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. They later escaped with the cash, weapons and mobile phones.

According to the driver, the robbery took place at the last stop of the bus service, where the staff was resting. The incident, which took place late Wednesday night, further underscores the rising crime rate in Karachi.

Elaborating on the incident, the driver of the bus said six assailants arrived in a vehicle, and four armed men forced them inside the bus at gunpoint before looting Rs 1.15 million in cash.

Earlier last week, three armed robbers stormed a shop in the city, looting mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. Despite the presence of several people at the shop, the robbers managed to escape without resistance.