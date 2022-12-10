Argentina enter semifinal defeating Netherlands 4-3 in penalty

AMN

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina entered the semifinal defeating the Netherlands 4-3 in penalty shootout in the second quarter final match at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. A report:-

After an engrossing 90 minutes, Tite’s men thought they had won it in extra time when Neymar scored a thumping effort to equal Brazil’s ‘official’ men’s goalscoring record. But Croatia’s substitute Bruno Petkovic had other ideas, stroking in a 117th-minute equaliser to take the game to the nerve-shredding shootout. Each of Croatia’s four penalty takers – Nikola Vlasic, Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, and Luka Modric – found the net but for Brazil. Rodrygo’s opening penalty shot was saved by Dominik Livakovic, who had an standout performance through the game, and Marquinhos’s kick hit the post to knock out the Brazil team that were largely considered pre-tournament favorites. In another match Argentina and Lionel Messi kept their World Cup dream alive on a nervy night as they defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals.