APEDA facilitates export of first trial shipment of fresh bananas to Netherlands

In a significant boost to the prospects of fresh fruit exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export of the first trial shipment of fresh bananas to the Netherlands yesterday.

The trial shipment of bananas to Europe was carried out by the APEDA-registered ‘INI Farms – a top exporter of fruits and vegetables from India. The first export consignment of bananas to the Netherlands was flagged off by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev from Baramati, Maharashtra. During the event, Mr Dev mentioned that the beginning of banana exports to the Netherlands would lead to higher prices and increased income for farmers. He also highlighted that this trial shipment will open up the significant export potential of the European market for Indian bananas.

