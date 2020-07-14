AP: Explosion in Vizag’s Pharma City

WEB DESK

There are reports of massive fire and explosion in Vizag’s Pharma City. The visuals coming in look dreadful.

Shocked to hear about the explosion in Vizag's Pharma City. The visuals coming in look dreadful. I pray that the workers doing the night shift inside the premises come out safely. pic.twitter.com/rKqD9Ur5JT — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 13, 2020

VISAKHAPATNAM

In yet another industrial mishap in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada, a fire broke out in Visakha Solvents late on Monday night where one person sustained injuries.

Firefighters are trying to douse the flames till last reports came in.

The fire broke out around 10.30 pm and locals claimed that they have heard atleast 15 blasts before the premises went up in flames. Thick smoke was billowing out from the premises.

At least six workers were present when the fire broke out. Luckily five of them escaped unhurt while another suffered injuries, officials said.

At least 10 fire tenders from the pharma city and nearby areas were rushed to involved in fire fighting. Chemical Foam and water is being sprayed to douse the flames. Ambulances were also kept ready to shift any worker, if any, stuck inside the unit.

Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said they are ascertaining the cause of the fire. “Both the police and fire service department personnel are at the spot to douse the blaze,” he said.