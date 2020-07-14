Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2020 04:31:48      انڈین آواز

AP: Explosion in Vizag’s Pharma City

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

There are reports of massive fire and explosion in Vizag’s Pharma City. The visuals coming in look dreadful.

VISAKHAPATNAM

In yet another industrial mishap in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada, a fire broke out in Visakha Solvents late on Monday night where one person sustained injuries.

Firefighters are trying to douse the flames till last reports came in.

The fire broke out around 10.30 pm and locals claimed that they have heard atleast 15 blasts before the premises went up in flames. Thick smoke was billowing out from the premises.

At least six workers were present when the fire broke out. Luckily five of them escaped unhurt while another suffered injuries, officials said.

At least 10 fire tenders from the pharma city and nearby areas were rushed to involved in fire fighting. Chemical Foam and water is being sprayed to douse the flames. Ambulances were also kept ready to shift any worker, if any, stuck inside the unit.

Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said they are ascertaining the cause of the fire. “Both the police and fire service department personnel are at the spot to douse the blaze,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!