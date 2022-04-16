FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2022 01:19:27      انڈین آواز

Anurag Thakur visits Una on occasion of completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday visited Una district of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of completion of four years of MP Mobile Health Service being run by PRAYAS institution.

On this occasion, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the health camp and flagged off 4 new ambulances.

While addressing the gathering Anurag Thakur said that on 14th April 2018, this service was started from 3 mobile health vehicles. Today, 32 vehicles are involved in this service, which are providing free of cost tests and medicines from door to door in 7 districts of the state. He said each vehicle is like a small hospital, consisting of a doctor, nurse and pharmacist. Anurag Thakur said that even during the Covid pandemic and dengue, the wheels of Mobile hospital service did not stop and served the public relentlessly.

The mobile health service is catering to patients in about 6,500 villages falling under 1350 panchayats of 23 assembly constituencies. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart