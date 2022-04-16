Anurag Thakur visits Una on occasion of completion of 4 years of MP Mobile Health Service

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday visited Una district of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of completion of four years of MP Mobile Health Service being run by PRAYAS institution.

On this occasion, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the health camp and flagged off 4 new ambulances.

While addressing the gathering Anurag Thakur said that on 14th April 2018, this service was started from 3 mobile health vehicles. Today, 32 vehicles are involved in this service, which are providing free of cost tests and medicines from door to door in 7 districts of the state. He said each vehicle is like a small hospital, consisting of a doctor, nurse and pharmacist. Anurag Thakur said that even during the Covid pandemic and dengue, the wheels of Mobile hospital service did not stop and served the public relentlessly.

The mobile health service is catering to patients in about 6,500 villages falling under 1350 panchayats of 23 assembly constituencies.