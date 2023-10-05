Anurag Thakur inaugurates youth festival organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Raipur

AMN

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur has inaugurated the two-day state-level youth festival organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

The two-day youth festival in Chhattisgarh is being held at the Rawatpura University campus in Raipur. Nearly, five hundred youths from twenty-eight districts of Chhattisgarh are participating in this festival. Painting, poetry, mobile photography, speech, and group dance competitions will be organized during the festival.

The winning participants of the state-level competition will have the opportunity to participate in the National Youth Festival. This program is aligned with the five pledges set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Amrit Kaal.

Union Minister Shri Thakur will also launch media apps during his visit to Raipur today.